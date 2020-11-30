Super Junior's Heechul to fill in for Jung Hyung Don as temporary MC of KBS2's 'Problem Child in House'

Super Junior's Heechul will be filling in as a temporary MC for KBS2's 'Problem Child in House', in place of the program's regular MC Jung Hyung Don.

'Problem Child in House' is regularly hosted by Kim Yong Man, Song Eun Yi, Kim Sook, Jung Hyung Don, and Min Kyung Hoon. However, back in November, MC Jung Hyung Don announced that he will be taking a break from promotions due to worsening anxiety disorder symptoms. Previously, Heechul also filled in for Jung Hyung Don during a sudden hiatus when the comedian was the host of MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol'. The singer has once again decided to lend a helping hand for his close acquaintances, and will be reuniting with his fellow Space Coward member Min Kyung Hoon on 'Problem Child in House'.

Heechul plans on joining the cast of 'Problem Child In House' starting in mid-December.