5 Korean travel variety shows to cure your quarantine blues

It is a well-known fact that Korean variety shows are just a class apart. From culinary delights to camping, these shows have all the bases covered. One such section of Korean variety shows is dedicated completely to traveling – all the good, bad, and the ugly. Tired of staying stuck within the same four walls every day? Tune into these perfectly curated travel shows that are sure to cure your quarantine blues!

'Twogether'

An unlikely duo with visuals beyond comparison, Lee Seung Gi and Jasper Liu set out on a journey to 6 Asian cities - Yogyakarta and Bali in Indonesia, Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand and Pokhara and Kathmandu in Nepal where they are faced with missions that they must complete in order to meet their fans, waiting for them at their homes. Each day, a set of missions are assigned to the two while they go about on an itinerary created by the fan in that city. The chemistry between Seung Gi and Jasper Liu is unimaginable as they transcend language barriers and go from strangers to the best of friends. Hilarity ensues, however, when friendship gives way to mischief.

'Traveller'

A show that does what it says, ‘Traveller’ is one of the most authentic travel variety shows on this list. With two seasons, the first one starring Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Jae Hoon in Cuba and the second season with Ahn Jae Hong, Kang Ha Neul, and Ong Seong Woo in Argentina, this show will make you feel like you are traveling with your favorite Korean celebrities who also happen to be your best friends. The first season is more of a backpacking journey with zero interference from the production crew, limited funds, and complete independence, which also meant no assistance of any sort. However, the second season was more free-going with no limitation of funds and the travelers could enjoy all experiences freely with assistance from the production crew.

'BTS’ Bon Voyage'

ARMY or not, ‘Bon Voyage’ is the perfect show for a virtual vacation across exotic locations with 7 young men navigating the situation and having their own experiences. There are four seasons so far, with the destinations being Northern Europe, Hawaii, Malta, and New Zealand. The different members have their own versions of adventure at all the locations while also creating a coherent experience at the end of the day. If you’re not an ARMY going into this show, by the end of it, you’ll definitely be doing the fan-chant.

'One Fine Day'

Another idol themed travel show, ‘One Fine Day’ is like a much-deserved break for hard-working idols who oftentimes don’t even get enough sleep. Many idols have appeared on this show, including VIXX, B.A.P, GFRIEND, SHINee, SUPER JUNIOR, and more. SEVENTEEN has appeared twice on this show, once where they were quite literally left stranded on an island and were told to fend for themselves and the second time where they actually allowed the complete kick-back experience. The former, the ’13 Castaways’ editions, still remains one of the show's most-watched seasons.

'Begin Again'

‘Begin Again’ can be described as a meditative travel experience coupled with a novel pursuit of happiness through music. Some of South Korea’s most gorgeous voices, Lee Sora, Yoo Hee Yeol, Lee Suhyun, Henry Lau, Taeyeon, Lee Juk, Paul Kim, and more, are taken to equally gorgeous locations like Ireland, France, Portugal, Germany, Italy as well as various places in South Korea itself, across 4 seasons, where the production sets up busking events for the locals. The awe and surprise on the listeners’ faces as they experience something new never gets old. ‘Begin Again’ is something you can play in the background while you get work done while also being something you can fully immerse yourself in.