Pentagon have revealed special photos for their upcoming digital single "Eternal Flame".
The group first revealed the track "Eternal Flame" during their online concert 'WE L:VE' on December 13. The song is dedicated to their fans Universe, and it includes messages from fans in the lyrics.
Along with the news that they're dropping "Eternal Flame" as a digital single, Pentagon also revealed special photos from their concert.
Pentagon's "Eternal Flame" drops on December 18 at 6PM KST.
6
1
Posted by 52 minutes ago
Pentagon reveal special photos for upcoming digital single 'Eternal Flame'
Pentagon have revealed special photos for their upcoming digital single "Eternal Flame".
1 572 Share 86% Upvoted
Log in to comment