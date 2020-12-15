Pentagon reveal special photos for upcoming digital single 'Eternal Flame'

Pentagon have revealed special photos for their upcoming digital single "Eternal Flame".



The group first revealed the track "Eternal Flame" during their online concert 'WE L:VE' on December 13. The song is dedicated to their fans Universe, and it includes messages from fans in the lyrics.



Along with the news that they're dropping "Eternal Flame" as a digital single, Pentagon also revealed special photos from their concert.



Pentagon's "Eternal Flame" drops on December 18 at 6PM KST.

