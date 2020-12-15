6

1

News
Posted by germainej 52 minutes ago

Pentagon reveal special photos for upcoming digital single 'Eternal Flame'

AKP STAFF

Pentagon have revealed special photos for their upcoming digital single "Eternal Flame".

The group first revealed the track "Eternal Flame" during their online concert 'WE L:VE' on December 13. The song is dedicated to their fans Universe, and it includes messages from fans in the lyrics.

Along with the news that they're dropping "Eternal Flame" as a digital single, Pentagon also revealed special photos from their concert.

Pentagon's "Eternal Flame" drops on December 18 at 6PM KST. 

  1. Pentagon
  2. ETERNAL FLAME
1 572 Share 86% Upvoted

0

luvduv-290 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

man he looks dumb ew just why? thats stupid and omg, <3 peace

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND