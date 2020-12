10 celebrities with the most unique last names

Many Korean celebrities have stage names they use while promoting, so their real names are not mentioned too often. Still, many fans know their favorite celebrity's real names.

The most common Korean last names are Kim, Lee, Park, and Choi in respective order. Today, we compiled a list of celebrities with the most unique Korean last names.

BTS's SUGA

Real Name: Min Yoon Gi

Last Name: Min

Ong Seong Wu

Real Name: Ong Sung Wu

Last Name: Ong

EXO's Baekhyun

Real Name: Byun Baek Hyun

Last Name: Byun

Jessi

Real Name: Ho Hyun Joo

Last Name: Ho

Seventeen's Seungkwan

Real Name: Bu Seung Kwan

Last Name: Bu

The Boyz's Joo Hak Nyeon

Real Name: Joo Hak Nyeon

Last Name: Joo

Eun Ji Won

Real Name: Eun Ji Won

Last Name: Eun

Block B's P.O.

Real Name: Pyo Ji Hoon

Last Name: Pyo

BTOB's Sungjae

Real Name: Yook Sung Jae

Last Name: Yook

Yeo Jin Goo

Real Name: Yeo Jin Goo

Last Name: Yeo