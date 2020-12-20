'2020 SBS Entertainment Awards' criticized by viewers for using COVID19 as a subject for comedy?

Viewers have divided over the way SBS has handled their 'Entertainment Awards' this year.

'2020 SBS Entertainment Awards' took place at SBS Prism Tower on December 19. Due to COVID19 restrictions, all the celebrity attendees were required to wear masks and the MCs gauged audience reactions by reading live comments.

For the most part, the comedians collectively wore custom face masks and used long polls as a tool to transfer the trophies over to the recipients. Although some laughed over the program's attempts to 'lighten up the mood,' others shook their heads in disapproval and criticized the producers for trivializing COVID19 as a subject for comedy.

Their reasoning mostly had to do with the way their measure to prevent the spread, such as the long poll, and saw that they were most likely ineffective in reality. Claiming that they were all 'just for a laugh,' the viewers compared to the show some other programs, including '2020 Gayo Daechukje' during which the MCs and the artists also engaged in interviews without masks on.

As South Korea has once again surpassed 1,000 new COVID19 cases in recent days, viewers at large have expressed their concerns over these many year-end award shows.





