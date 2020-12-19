Shin Dong Yup says masks were the most costly part of putting on the '2020 SBS Entertainment Awards'

The '2020 SBS Entertainment Awards' has drawn attention with its custom face masks.



On December 19th, the awards ceremony took place and all guests and nominees were gifted with personalized face masks. Each face mask had the bottom half of the matching celebrity's face printed on, giving good laughs to the viewers.

Shin Dong Yup, who hosted the award show said, "A big chunk of production costs for the award show went into producing these face masks", making everyone burst out laughing.



Check out celebrity custom face masks in the pictures above and below. You can see the full list of winners here.