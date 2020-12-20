Netizens discuss which idol groups have the most legendary debut songs

Netizens are talking about the most legendary debut songs by idol groups.
On a popular online community forum, netizens compiled a list of their favorite idol debut singles. Starting from 2nd-generation K-pop groups, fans mentioned songs such as TVXQ's "Hug", Wonder Girls' "Irony", and Girls' Generation's "Into The New World".
Check out the list of debut songs below!
TVXQ - Hug
Wonder Girls - Irony
Girls' Generation - Into The New World
SHINee - Replay
Miss A - Bad Girl Good Girl
WINNER - Empty
GFriend - Glass Bead
Seventeen - Adore U
iKON - My Type
NCT U - The 7th Sense
Wanna One - Energetic
(G)I-DLE - LATATA
Some comments include:
"You have to admit, those two groups WINNER and iKON both made some historical records with debut songs"
"2NE1's 'Fire' please T__________T"
"I still cry when I listen to 'Hug'"
"F.T Island too!"
"Where's ITZY"
"I AGREEE"
"f(x)'s LA CHA TA too, before LATATA T_T"
"I'm in my thirties and to me SHINee's and Miss A's debut songs were the best"
"GFriend, I understand perfectly..."
"2NE1......where is it"
Which idol group debut song is your favorite?
