Netizens discuss which idol groups have the most legendary debut songs

Netizens are talking about the most legendary debut songs by idol groups.

On a popular online community forum, netizens compiled a list of their favorite idol debut singles. Starting from 2nd-generation K-pop groups, fans mentioned songs such as TVXQ's "Hug", Wonder Girls' "Irony", and Girls' Generation's "Into The New World".

Check out the list of debut songs below!

TVXQ - Hug

Wonder Girls - Irony

Girls' Generation - Into The New World

SHINee - Replay

Miss A - Bad Girl Good Girl

WINNER - Empty

GFriend - Glass Bead

Seventeen - Adore U

iKON - My Type

NCT U - The 7th Sense

Wanna One - Energetic

(G)I-DLE - LATATA

Some comments include:

"You have to admit, those two groups WINNER and iKON both made some historical records with debut songs"

"2NE1's 'Fire' please T__________T"



"I still cry when I listen to 'Hug'"

"F.T Island too!"

"Where's ITZY"

"I AGREEE"

"f(x)'s LA CHA TA too, before LATATA T_T"

"I'm in my thirties and to me SHINee's and Miss A's debut songs were the best"

"GFriend, I understand perfectly..."

"2NE1......where is it"

Which idol group debut song is your favorite?