9

5

News
Posted by KayRosa 1 hour ago

Netizens discuss which idol groups have the most legendary debut songs

AKP STAFF

Netizens are talking about the most legendary debut songs by idol groups.

On a popular online community forum, netizens compiled a list of their favorite idol debut singles. Starting from 2nd-generation K-pop groups, fans mentioned songs such as TVXQ's "Hug", Wonder Girls' "Irony", and Girls' Generation's "Into The New World". 

Check out the list of debut songs below!

TVXQ - Hug

Wonder Girls - Irony

Girls' Generation - Into The New World

SHINee - Replay

Miss A - Bad Girl Good Girl

WINNER - Empty

GFriend - Glass Bead

Seventeen - Adore U

iKON - My Type

NCT U - The 7th Sense

Wanna One - Energetic

(G)I-DLE - LATATA

Some comments include:

"You have to admit, those two groups WINNER and iKON both made some historical records with debut songs"

"2NE1's 'Fire' please T__________T"

"I still cry when I listen to 'Hug'"

"F.T Island too!"

"Where's ITZY"

"I AGREEE"

"f(x)'s LA CHA TA too, before LATATA T_T"

"I'm in my thirties and to me SHINee's and Miss A's debut songs were the best"

"GFriend, I understand perfectly..."

"2NE1......where is it"

Which idol group debut song is your favorite?

  1. misc.
16 3,561 Share 64% Upvoted

3

quark1239515,917 pts 37 minutes ago 1
37 minutes ago

For me it's hard to top Replay. It's 12 years old and it could come out today and still be a hit. Of the ones listed here my other faves are The 7th Sense and Adore U. I also have soft spots for Face by NU'EST and Warrior by B.A.P.

Share

1 more reply

3

Nina14red4,015 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

I like this list but I completely don't understand how you leave out 2NE1.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
3 days ago   64   17,690

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND