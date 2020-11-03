TXT gets their first win for "Blue Hour on SBS MTV's 'The Show'

5

Big Hit Entertainment's boy group TXT got their first win for "Blue Hour" from their album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' on SBS MTV's 'The Show.'

The music program announced the results of the first week of November on November 3rd. TXT was able to take home the win as they beat out CIX and Song Ha Yea.

All the members thanked their fans for this achievement and thanked the staff members. Also, TXT wished that they will be able to see fans again soon as they expressed how much the group missed their fandom.

During the encore stage, the members shouted out the fandom chant as they cheerfully sang their song.

We congratulate TXT on their first win with "Blue Hour"!

Yaaah!! TxT's 7th win


4 - The Show (Crown, Run Away, Can’t You See Me?, Blue Hour)

2 - Show Champion (Crown, Can’t You See Me?)

1 - M! Countdown (Crown)

