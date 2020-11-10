A Pink's Chorong and Bomi find a new family for their foster dog

A Pink's Chorong and Bomi have found a new family for the rescue dog they were fostering.



On the 21st of last month, Chorong revealed through her Instagram that she was temporarily taking care of a rescue dog. Chorong stated, "I got a new family member. I'm fostering a rescue dog. I will take care of the dog with love during the foster period. I named him 'Soongnyung.'" She posted various photos of the dog on her Instagram along with the caption.





Since then, Chorong has been expressing her affection for the dog by posting various photos on her social media. Bomi, who is living with Chorong, took care of the dog with great care.

Fellow group member Eunji also shared the story of the foster dog during her radio show, gaining much attention. Eunji stated, "The original owners of Soongnyung abandoned him on the street with a note. It's hard to understand the owner's full story, but I don't think it's okay to just abandon a life so easily like that."



On November 9th, Chorong announced that Soongnyung had found a forever home. On her Instagram story, Chorong revealed, "I was able to happily say goodbye because he met such good owners." Bomi also shared on her social media that her acquaintance has adopted Soongnyung. She wrote, "Soongnyung, thank you for making good memories, and also, I'm more thankful to my friend. Please make unforgettable memories with Soongnyung."





In response to the posts, many netizens wished the dog well and commented, "I hope the person who abandoned the dog gets punished," "I think Soongnyung received much love during the three weeks," and "I hope Soongnyung is happy forever."







