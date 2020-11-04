TWICE gets their first win for their comeback with "I Can't Stop Me" on MBC's 'Show Champion'

TWICE made a successful comeback with their second full-length album 'Eyes Wide Open', and they got their first win with "I Can't Stop Me" since their comeback.
On November 4th, MBC's 'Show Champion' announced that TWICE had taken the trophy for this week.
TWICE was able to beat out TXT, Seventeen, Lim Chang Jung, and Jang Bum Joon. After all the votes this week, the girl group came out on top as they took home the trophy.
The eight members of TWICE thanked everyone as they adorned the stage with their encore.
We congratulate TWICE on their first win after their comeback!
