TWICE gets their first win for their comeback with "I Can't Stop Me" on MBC's 'Show Champion'

TWICE made a successful comeback with their second full-length album 'Eyes Wide Open', and they got their first win with "I Can't Stop Me" since their comeback.

On November 4th, MBC's 'Show Champion' announced that TWICE had taken the trophy for this week.

11월 4일 쇼챔피언 '챔피언송'은? 'TWICE(트와이스)'의 입니다! 레트로 퀸으로 과감히 변신한 K-POP 최강 걸그룹 'TWICE(트와이스)'의 챔피언송 수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다🥳 pic.twitter.com/2D8OUTqLQT — SHOWCHAMPION (@showchampion1) November 4, 2020

TWICE was able to beat out TXT, Seventeen, Lim Chang Jung, and Jang Bum Joon. After all the votes this week, the girl group came out on top as they took home the trophy.

The eight members of TWICE thanked everyone as they adorned the stage with their encore.

We congratulate TWICE on their first win after their comeback!