4

1

Original Content
Posted by moonkun 33 minutes ago

The Best Performances using Chairs in K-POP

AKP STAFF

All idols know that dancing with props, such as ribbons, jackets, and furniture are extremely hard to pull off, but captivating to the viewer’s eyes when done well. Read on for a list of the best chair performances across generations in KPop!

BlackPink’s Lisa: Good Thing 

Other idols use one chair, but Lisa requires five! In “Good Thing,” Lisa showed her girl crush charm in a sexy and swag-filled performance!


AOA: Miniskirt 

Despite the controversies circulating AOA, people can’t deny that AOA’s “Miniskirt” performance is iconic and unforgettable.


Sunmi: Full Moon 

Starting from “Full Moon,” Sunmi seems to have made chair performances part of her brand, seeing as she used furniture again in “Gashina” as well as “Heroine!”


Seventeen: Adore U

Who says chair performances have to be sexy? Seventeen used a couch in their “Adore U” performance to portray the feeling of anxiously waiting to confess their feelings!


2PM: A.D.T.O.Y 

In “A.D.T.O.Y,” 2PM used chairs to display their anxiety when faced with a bad girl who fills their thoughts all day. 

Check out Twice’s cover of A.D.T.O.Y as well!


SISTAR19: Ma Boy 

SISTAR19’s “Ma Boy” may have been released ten years ago, but it’s still an unforgettable chair performance. This is one of the sexiest choreography videos ever and “Ma Boy” has even started trending on TikTok in Thailand and the Phillippines!


Shinhwa: Wild Eyes

Many people don’t know that Shinhwa was the first Kpop group to do a chair performance back in 2001. Minwoo, the group's resident choreographer, made the choreography for “Wild Eyes” in twenty minutes to accommodate Shin Hyesung, who had a leg injury at the time. Take a blast to the past and view this performance of "Wild Eyes" by Shinhwa, one of the first generation Kpop groups that paved the way!

  1. AOA
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Seventeen
  4. Shinhwa
  5. SISTAR
  6. Sunmi
  7. 2PM
2 1,035 Share 80% Upvoted

2

12punch172 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

I would add my favorite Seulgi and Irene’s Be Natural.

Share

0

Silen76 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

i miss 2pm performance 💔

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Naeun, Sungjae, Eric Nam, Victoria, Jota, Solar, Joy, Taemin, Nichkhun
5 'We Got Married' Couples We Miss
5 hours ago   38   14,342
AOA, BLACKPINK, Seventeen, Shinhwa, SISTAR, Sunmi, 2PM
The Best Performances using Chairs in K-POP
31 minutes ago   2   958

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND