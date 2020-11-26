The Best Performances using Chairs in K-POP

All idols know that dancing with props, such as ribbons, jackets, and furniture are extremely hard to pull off, but captivating to the viewer’s eyes when done well. Read on for a list of the best chair performances across generations in KPop!

BlackPink’s Lisa: Good Thing

Other idols use one chair, but Lisa requires five! In “Good Thing,” Lisa showed her girl crush charm in a sexy and swag-filled performance!





AOA: Miniskirt

Despite the controversies circulating AOA, people can’t deny that AOA’s “Miniskirt” performance is iconic and unforgettable.





Sunmi: Full Moon

Starting from “Full Moon,” Sunmi seems to have made chair performances part of her brand, seeing as she used furniture again in “Gashina” as well as “Heroine!”





Seventeen: Adore U

Who says chair performances have to be sexy? Seventeen used a couch in their “Adore U” performance to portray the feeling of anxiously waiting to confess their feelings!





2PM: A.D.T.O.Y

In “A.D.T.O.Y,” 2PM used chairs to display their anxiety when faced with a bad girl who fills their thoughts all day.

Check out Twice’s cover of A.D.T.O.Y as well!





SISTAR19: Ma Boy

SISTAR19’s “Ma Boy” may have been released ten years ago, but it’s still an unforgettable chair performance. This is one of the sexiest choreography videos ever and “Ma Boy” has even started trending on TikTok in Thailand and the Phillippines!





Shinhwa: Wild Eyes

Many people don’t know that Shinhwa was the first Kpop group to do a chair performance back in 2001. Minwoo, the group's resident choreographer, made the choreography for “Wild Eyes” in twenty minutes to accommodate Shin Hyesung, who had a leg injury at the time. Take a blast to the past and view this performance of "Wild Eyes" by Shinhwa, one of the first generation Kpop groups that paved the way!