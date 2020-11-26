[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] BTOB 4U - 'Inside'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]









Track List:

1. Show Your Love

2. Tension

3. Bull's Eye

4. Mirage

5. Alone

Yes- BTOB is back! Well... sort of. You're now looking at BTOB 4U. Eunkwan, Changsub, and Minhyuk have completed enlistment and now join Peniel in this brand new sub-unit! This foursome has released their first-ever subunit album entitled, Inside, featuring 5 new songs! The group has chosen "Show Your Love" as their title track, a summery, thumping beat with vocals that make a good attempt at modernizing the group's classic sound. The dance influence is apparent, but it doesn't make a huge impact as a title track.

Luckily, track 2, "Tension," turns things around with an acoustic guitar carrying an interesting rhythm. When the piano comes in, this experimental risk pays off. BTOB 4U's vocals suit this sound way better than on the dance beat of "Show Your Love." "Tension" is mostly R&B with sultry vocals that works well for their new mature look.

The album continues with rock-inspired, alternative-influenced "Bull's Eye." The song is not as quite as good of an experimental risk as "Tension," but isn't bad overall. The song is bordering on a bit chaotic with frequent change-ups in the tempo and sound.



Just as you're adjusting to the sound of "Bull's Eye," "Mirage" is a sudden mood change. The song is downtempo and dancey, but in a way that feels emotional and impactful out of nowhere. The song blindsided me, as it seemed to be a club beat with deep, meaningful lyrics. Though it is an odd mix of musical elements, "Mirage" is my favorite song on the album for reasons even I can't properly pinpoint.

The album concludes on an unplugged indie-inspired performance on "Alone." An acoustic guitar intro gives the song a great feeling of anticipation. When the piano joins in on the instrumental, the group's harmonies kick in as well, giving the song a great overall sound.

MV REVIEW

BTOB 4U is seen portraying different forms of love in the MV for "Show Your Love." This, again, is a very literal concept that's very clearly interconnected. We see forms of self-love, unrequited love, heartbreak, and same-sex love all interwoven with their own individual narratives divided by members. Eunkwan's portrayal of same-sex love is much welcomed in this new era of K-Pop, and I hope to see more of this diversity and inclusion in future MVs from other artists as well. The theme of love is well-connected and is a nice reminder of the capabilities of senior idols.

SCORE:

MV Relevance…..8

MV Production…..8

MV Concept……..8

MV Score: 8





Album Production…...8

Album Concept……...8

Tracklisting…………...8

Album Score: 8





Overall: 8