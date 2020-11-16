NCT to count down to comeback through special live show

NCT will be counting down the minutes to their comeback live.

The boys are coming back on November 23rd with the 2nd part of their 2nd album 'Resonance' and title song "90's Love". On the same day at 4:30 PM KST, the boys will be broadcasting 'Neo Culture Talk SHOW' live on their 'V Live' channel so they can count down to their comeback. The thirteen members that are participating in promoting the two new tracks will be at the live show.

NCT's newtro R&B hip-hop number "90's Love" will be performed by TEN, Winwin, Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Yangyang, and Sungchan. The song's lyrics contain a message of treasuring one's memories of the past, finding value in the timeless qualities of beautiful memories.

Their follow-up track "Work It" features Johnny, Yuta, TEN, Jungwoo, Hendery, Jaemin, and Jisung and is an electronic dance number topped with an energetic bass line, rhythmic synth sounds, and hopeful lyrics for the future.

Are you ready for their comeback?