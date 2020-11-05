Red Velvet makes first appearance after Irene's attitude controversy

On November 5th, the girl group Red Velvet released a season greetings video on YouTube.

In the video titled "2021 Red Velvet SEASON’S GREETINGS Teaser", the members of Red Velvet look stunning as they pose all in white. Each member radiated their beauty and their individual charms as they posed in front of the camera.

Netizens praised the group for their outstanding visuals, commenting, "They're gorgeous," "I'm glad Wendy looks healthy," and "All five of them shine." However, other netizens could not help but to express their dissatisfaction. They commented, "I feel bad for the rest of the members, but does she need to appear?", "Look how she subtly makes an appearance," "She's so brazen," and "This is ridiculous."

This is the group's first official appearance after the attitude controversy in which a stylist exposed Irene's rude actions and verbal abuse. After the controversy heightened, it was revealed that Red Velvet's Irene was the individual in the stylist's post.

Netizens' Commented:

"I just feel bad for the other members."

"All I can think about is her power abuse when I see Irene."



"I mean she apologized so..."



"LOL. She appeared so fast."



"The thing about perspective is so scary. Irene looks scary than pretty now."



"I don't like Irene anymore."



"The rest of the members are so pretty."



"How can fans continue to be her fans when all we can think about is her power abuse?"



"Wendy, I'm glad you look healthy."



"This is so sad for the members."

