Fans discuss whether they want Wanna One to perform at the '2020 MAMA Awards'

Recently, there have been talks about whether the Wanna One members should perform together during the '2020 MAMA'.

On November 5th KST, CJ ENM recently proposed if Wanna One would perform at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. The organizers believed and confirmed that there are still fans who continue to support the project group. Also, fans were ecstatic to see the five members from Wanna One - Two members Lee Dae Hwi and Park Woo Jin from AB6IX, Park Ji Hoon, Ha Sung Woon, and Kim Jae Hwan - do a special Wanna One performance at 'KCON: TACT season 2'.

However, contrary to what the organizers believe, there are many fans who are against this joint performance by Wanna One. Some are excited about the news as they will be able to see their beloved group as a whole again. Nevertheless, a large group of fans is stating, "The members are all actively promoting in their respective companies and groups. They are becoming successful on their own. They should stop using Wanna One."





Many fans are against the idea for similar reasons as they want to support the members of Wanna One to be successful in the respective places now.

Netizens' Comments:

"Don't do this. They're all doing well in each their own. Let them thrive separately."

"If they did a reunion years later, it would be more beautiful. But they're overusing them. These broadcast company people are just hungry for money because Wanna One used to be so popular."

"It's been so short the members began their own promotions; why do they want to do another joint performance?"



"I'm pretty sure Kang Daniel, Ong Seong Wu, and Minhyun won't do the joint performance."



"I mean they have their own groups now. Their fans are going to feel left out. Don't do this."



"I don't think this is respectful to their fandom in their own groups now. I mean the members don't mention Wanna One because of that reason too - to respect their fans now."

