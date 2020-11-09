8

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

OnlyOneOf's Mill to take indefinite break from activities after violating unrevealed group rule

OnlyOneOf's Mill will be indefinitely halting all activities.

On November 9 KST, the group's agency RSVP Entertainment released an official statement through their fan cafe, writing:

"Hello, this is RSVP. 
We are speaking to you in regards to OnlyOneOf member Mill.
Currently, Mill has halted activites due to violation of internal group rules, and will be stopping all official and unofficial activities for the time being, including YouTube daily lives and the upcoming drive-thru fan meeting. 
The decision was made out of care for both OnlyOneOf and Mill, so we ask you to wait with unchanging love for him to return at the right time with a better image."

Stay tuned for more news about OnlyOneOf's upcoming activities.

henry1984341,683 pts 29 minutes ago 0
they really should just said what he did now they're just going to be unnecessary rumors going around

PinKookiE716 pts 27 minutes ago 0
Isn't this statement kinda bad for his image tho i feel like saying he's going to halt promotions due to personal issues or something would have been better than he violated some rules.

