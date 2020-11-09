AB6IX celebrates a belated Halloween with fans through spooky choreography video for 'Mirror'

AB6IX has a new surprise for fans!

On November 9 KST, the Brand New Music boy group unveiled a special Halloween choreography video for "Mirror," a B-side off of their 3rd mini album 'Salute.'





For the video, the members transform into 'Vampire6,' spooky vampires with matching black and red capes and bloodied Halloween face makeup. Their agency also decorated their practice room with black cobwebs to add to the theme. During the dance performance, funny subtitles are added to playfully comment on the strange video concept.

Meanwhile, 'Salute' was released on November 2.

Check out the choreography video for "Mirror" above!