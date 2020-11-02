Netizens think it's unfair SBS completely cut out Red Velvet from the 'Ontact 2020 Gangnam Festival'

On November 2nd KST, the 'Ontact 2020 Gangnam Festival' aired on SBS. There were various artists performing, except the popular girl group Red Velvet was completely edited out from the concert.



The concert was prerecorded and Red Velvet performed three songs, "Psycho," "Bad Boy," and "Umpah Umpah." Red Velvet's performance was scheduled to be released as they were the last group to show their performance. However, the girl group was not seen at all at the '2020 Gangnam Festival'.

According to SBS the following day, Red Velvet was edited because of the insufficient broadcast time. SBS stated they had to edit the group out because the actual concert was longer than the time given to broadcast all the performances.

Despite SBS's explanation, many netizens speculate that Red Velvet had been edited out due to the recent controversy over Irene's attitude.

Many Red Velvet fans were disappointed as netizens felt it was unfair for the rest of the members. Korean netizens have commented that none of the other members did wrong but were affected by the controversy and felt bad for the fellow girl group members.

Netizens commented, "I feel bad for the rest of the members. They didn't do anything wrong.", "When controversy strikes a boy group they don't get edited out though.", "This is so sad for the rest of the members. They got edited out because of one member.", "Is it hard to mosaic out Irene?", and "The other members didn't do wrong though."