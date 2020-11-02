7

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Rookie girl group SECRET NUMBER drop the tracklist teaser and is ready for their comeback with their second single "Got That Boom"

AKP STAFF

In just one more day, the rookie girl group SECRET NUMBER will be making their comeback.

On November 3 at midnight KST, the girl group released the tracklist for their second single, "Got That Boom." The single includes two tracks, "Got That Boom" and "Privacy." The tracklist is presented with a colorful group teaser photo as the girls are ready for their comeback.

SECRET NUMBER will make their comeback on November 4 KST. So stay tuned until the rookie group releases their single.

  1. SECRET NUMBER
3 492 Share 78% Upvoted

0

Almyra11 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

I am here waiting patiently for my SeNum Girls new MV and their mini concert on Fanadds on November 4th. I know you Got That Boom 😙

Share

0

kyovqa0 pt 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

TALENTED GIRLS IS COMING👑

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
2 days ago   309   120,353

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND