Rookie girl group SECRET NUMBER drop the tracklist teaser and is ready for their comeback with their second single "Got That Boom"

In just one more day, the rookie girl group SECRET NUMBER will be making their comeback.



On November 3 at midnight KST, the girl group released the tracklist for their second single, "Got That Boom." The single includes two tracks, "Got That Boom" and "Privacy." The tracklist is presented with a colorful group teaser photo as the girls are ready for their comeback.

SECRET NUMBER will make their comeback on November 4 KST. So stay tuned until the rookie group releases their single.