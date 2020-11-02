33

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ahn Young Mi sheds tears and stops her radio show after hearing the tragic news of Park Ji Sun's passing

AKP STAFF

The entertainment industry has lost another one of its talented stars. On November 2 KST, police found comedian Park Ji Sun and her mother found dead in their home in Mapo. 

Many celebrities are mourning the passing of the comedian. One comedian to be hit hard with the sad news of Park Ji Sun's passing is comedian Ahn Young Mi

Ahn Young Mi is the host of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Muzie Date at Two, It's Ahn Young Mi.' When the news was reported, Ahn Young Mi was hosting her radio show as usual. However, Ahn Young Mi had to stop the radio show when she heard her fellow comedian had passed away.

MBC confirmed that Ahn Young Mi had seen the news reports of Park Ji Sun's passing during the radio show. MBC stated that Ahn Young Mi had to leave the broadcast station as she could not host the radio show after hearing the news.


On this day, co-host Muzie and Song Jin Woo had to finish the radio show without Ahn Young Mi. 

Ahn Young Mi and Park Ji Sun were both official comedians of KBS as Ahn Young Mi debuted with class 19 and Park Ji Sun with class 22. They had been active on KBS's 'Gag Concert' together for a while before the show was canceled in June of this year. 

hyerin927118 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Watching that made me cry. You could see how the news sank in and she looked really devastated. Excusing herself was perfectly understandable. Park Ji Sun's peers are currently in shock and mourning. People should give them support during these hard times.


RIP to Park Ji Sun and her mom, and condolences to their family.

notalovelyworld496 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago


RIP 박지선 and 엄마

