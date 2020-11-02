Ahn Young Mi sheds tears and stops her radio show after hearing the tragic news of Park Ji Sun's passing

The entertainment industry has lost another one of its talented stars. On November 2 KST, police found comedian Park Ji Sun and her mother found dead in their home in Mapo.



Many celebrities are mourning the passing of the comedian. One comedian to be hit hard with the sad news of Park Ji Sun's passing is comedian Ahn Young Mi.

Ahn Young Mi is the host of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Muzie Date at Two, It's Ahn Young Mi.' When the news was reported, Ahn Young Mi was hosting her radio show as usual. However, Ahn Young Mi had to stop the radio show when she heard her fellow comedian had passed away.

MBC confirmed that Ahn Young Mi had seen the news reports of Park Ji Sun's passing during the radio show. MBC stated that Ahn Young Mi had to leave the broadcast station as she could not host the radio show after hearing the news.



On this day, co-host Muzie and Song Jin Woo had to finish the radio show without Ahn Young Mi.



Ahn Young Mi and Park Ji Sun were both official comedians of KBS as Ahn Young Mi debuted with class 19 and Park Ji Sun with class 22. They had been active on KBS's 'Gag Concert' together for a while before the show was canceled in June of this year.



