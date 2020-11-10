Netizens talk about the Etude House models over the past twenty years

South Korea is known to be the powerhouse for K-beauty. As K-pop and K-dramas gain popularity worldwide, many more people have taken an interest in K-Beauty.

Many beautiful actresses and artists are known to become models for these Korean makeup brands as they promote youthful beauty and flawless skin. A netizen recently posted on an online community a list of Etude House's models over the past twenty years.

Big-name celebrities such as Jun Ji Hyun and Song Hye Kyo were one of the many celebrities to be the models for the popular Korean makeup brand Etude house.

Jun Ji Hyun (1999~2000)

S.E.S (2000~2001)

Song Hye Kyo (2001~2006)

Go Ara (2006~2008)

Park Shin Hye (2009~2010)

2NE1 (2010~2011)

Dara (2011~2012)

Sulli and Krystal (2013~2014)



Krystal (2015~2017)

Red Velvet (2018~2019)

Kim Do Ah (2019~)

Special pictorial I.O.I (2016)

Netizens were able to see the various celebrities who were able to be the cover of the brand and discussed who is the most fitting for the makeup brand.





Netizens' Commented:

"Song Hye Kyo is the legend for the Etude House brand. She was the model for it for so long."

"I only remember Song Hye Kyo being the model lol."

"Song Hye Kyo, Go Ara, and Sulli were perfect images for the brand."

"I think the new model is perfect for the brand too."

"I think Sulli was really pretty and perfect for Etude House."

"Song Hye Kyo is pretty overpowering compared to the rest of the models."

"I still remember Song Hye Kyo."

"Sulli was perfect. She was so pretty."

"I didn't know 2NE1 were models too. lol."

"Wow, Song Hye Kyo did it for so long."

"Go Ara was prettiest in my opinion."

