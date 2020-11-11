Netizens react to rumors that CJ ENM has contacted IZ*ONE members' agencies for potential contract renewal

Back on November 10, one media outlet reported that CJ ENM secretively reached out to the agencies of the current IZ*ONE members some time last month, to begin discussions for a renewal of the group's contract.

Initially, IZ*ONE's project group contract will come to an end by the end of April, 2021. According to insiders, CJ ENM will be seeking to renew IZ*ONE's contract, while also considering other options including unit promotions.

Earlier this week, CJ ENM curtly addressed media outlets regarding the matter by stating, "We are currently prioritizing IZ*ONE's December comeback. Nothing is confirmed regarding the group's disbandment next April."

K-netizens are generally reacting negatively to possibility of IZ*ONE continuing their promotions, as many still feel that it is wrong for a group whose members' debuts were entirely rigged from Mnet's 'Produce 48' to promote as if nothing happened.



Some left comments like:

"Where is your sense of morality??"

"Once again, CJ proves how crazy they are about money."

"The fact that they are parading around smiling and promoting already doesn't make sense, how can you even talk about renewal..."

"If they're just going to ignore everything and act like nothing happened, then why did they disband X1?"

"If there's anything we've learned recently, it's that image is everything for K-Pop idols. But this group... well did they never even had a chance to develop a good image in the first place kekekeke."

"Renewing the contract would just be causing more damages on the victims."

"CJ Trash."

"This is just the same old noise marketing they used for Wanna One. In the end they're just gonna suck the fans dry and then disband right on schedule."

"I can't stand how CJ just hides behind innocent girls who did nothing wrong."

"Can they just stop f***ing around and disband."

What do you think of CJ's "tactics"?