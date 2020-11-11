Fans share the wildest dream stages they'd love to see come true at the upcoming Big Hit Labels New Year's Eve concert

Back on November 10, Big Hit Entertainment surprised fans with news of the first ever '2021 New Year's Eve Live' presented by Weverse!

It's largely suspected that the upcoming concert will feature Big Hit Labels artists, marking the first ever Big Hit Labels family concert. The event will take place on December 31, and so far, the lineup includes Big Hit Labels artists NU'EST and ENHYPEN!

With most fans expecting the rest of the lineup to include BTS, Seventeen, GFriend, and TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ARMYs, Carats, Buddys, Loves, MOA, and more have come together for a "Wildest dream stages" comments party!

What stages do you want to see the most at the '2021 New Year's Eve Live' presented by Weverse? Netizens said:

"Please please this has to be 18-member (NU'EST + Seventeen) 'Heaven'."

"Pledises 'Heaven', I've been waiting my entire life."

"DK & Yuju."

"I want everyone to sing carols!"

"Can we have the sexy members together for 'My House' please..."

"BTS version of NU'EST's 'Hello' TT."

"Special main vocals stage!"

"Switch songs with one another!! I wanna see BTS doing 'Cat & Dog' and '943'."

"GFriend should do '943', TXT should to 'Pretty U', Seventeen should do 'Dynamite', BTS should do 'Hello', NU'EST should do 'Rough'... I know there's 0 chance but..."

"ENHYPEN & TXT joint stage~"

"BTS & GFriend stage... if I say this am I dead..."

"One of the boys try 'Labyrinth'."

"A carol song where everyone is standing 6 feet apart kekekeke."

and more! Will you be tuning in to the New Year's Eve concert?