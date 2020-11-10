11

BLACKPINK top 'Bloomberg's 'Pop Star Power Rankings' for November

On November 10, 'Bloomberg' published its 'Pop Star Power Rankings' list for the month of November, with the eye-catching headline, "BLACKPINK Is the Biggest Pop Band In the World, A First For South Korea"!

According to the report, K-Pop's very own BLACKPINK have officially ranked #1 on the November 'Pop Star Power Rankings' chart, beating out Pop Smoke, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, and more. BLACKPINK have just become the first ever musical artist from Asia and South Korea to top the 'Bloomberg' list. 

The monthly ranking systems incorporates 6 categories including live gross ticket sales, album sales, Spotify streams, YouTube views, Instagram interactions, etc. To read 'Bloomberg's full report, visit the website here

Congratulations to the ladies!

AS THEY SHOULD.

1

Congratulations Queens,

