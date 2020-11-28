What would you do if Jung Woo Sung sent you a cake and flowers?



On November 29th KST, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting a wholesome celebrity encounter. The screenshot in the post reads, "Let me share how precious Jung Woo Sung is. I met him once for the interview. My supervisor provided a drink and cake only for him so he asked me if I wanted some as I was staring at the cake. I said I'm good but then the next day he sent the same cake in a much bigger size with flowers. F*** ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ I thought he was confessing to me and I bet you'd understand?"





Netizens shared their various thoughts in the comments. Some were doubting the authenticity of this encounter while others shared the excitement. Some of the comments are:

"Omg, I'd be filing our marriage right there and then"

"Woah"

"Yeah I can't trust any of these anonymous celebrity encounters lol"

"r/thathappened"

"He is guilty of being dangerously kind"

"I would have thought he was flirting too lmao"



