Posted by olmal 27 minutes ago

What would you do if Jung Woo Sung sent you a cake and flowers?

What would you do if Jung Woo Sung sent you a cake and flowers? 

On November 29th KST, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting a wholesome celebrity encounter. The screenshot in the post reads, "Let me share how precious Jung Woo Sung is. I met him once for the interview. My supervisor provided a drink and cake only for him so he asked me if I wanted some as I was staring at the cake. I said I'm good but then the next day he sent the same cake in a much bigger size with flowers. F*** ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ I thought he was confessing to me and I bet you'd understand?" 


Netizens shared their various thoughts in the comments. Some were doubting the authenticity of this encounter while others shared the excitement. Some of the comments are: 

"Omg, I'd be filing our marriage right there and then"

"Woah"

"Yeah I can't trust any of these anonymous celebrity encounters lol"

"r/thathappened"

"He is guilty of being dangerously kind"

"I would have thought he was flirting too lmao"


Eunbean1,957 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

I'll probably eat the cake and give the flowres to my gf =)))

