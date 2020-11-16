12

3

Posted by jennywill 2 hours ago

BoA to look back on her 20 years through 'Nobody Talks to BoA'

AKP STAFF

BoA will be looking back on her 20 years through reality program 'Nobody Talk to BoA'.

The reality program will launch on November 17th and air every Tuesday and Thursday at 6PM KST through the 'Beyond LIVE' channel of 'V Live'. It will also air every Saturday at 6PM through SMTOWN's Naver TV channel and BoA's YouTube channel.

The show will handle how people find BoA difficult to approach because BoA has been active for so long, and attempt to break that image through the real stories of people like YunhoUhm Jung HwaJung Seung Hwan, and more.

Will you be watching the show?

1

Glenn_Fernandez96 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Ohhhh the way that the "past" from all the senior groups of SM connects to the "present" and "future" presented by the seniors themselves plus the rookies who are also doing their best!
Congrats BOA for the 20 years, TVXQ with the marriage of MAX Changmin, SUJU for the 15 years, Shinee with Minho coming back from the military, Exo with the members being happy despite the scandals that was made especially Chen congrats on your wedding, Red Velvet with the recovery of Wendy (OST Queen is back) plus the contents from the other members, NCT with their successful 2020 and aespa finally debuting their MV tomorrow. Thank you SM for giving us this idols, even though we are not that satisfied with some of your tactics but still, Thank you for producing the best in their own ways!

5 more replies

