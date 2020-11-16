BoA to look back on her 20 years through 'Nobody Talks to BoA'

BoA will be looking back on her 20 years through reality program 'Nobody Talk to BoA'.

The reality program will launch on November 17th and air every Tuesday and Thursday at 6PM KST through the 'Beyond LIVE' channel of 'V Live'. It will also air every Saturday at 6PM through SMTOWN's Naver TV channel and BoA's YouTube channel.

The show will handle how people find BoA difficult to approach because BoA has been active for so long, and attempt to break that image through the real stories of people like Yunho, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jung Seung Hwan, and more.

Will you be watching the show?