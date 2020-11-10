WOODZ releases more concept teasers for his 2nd mini album + deletes previous image accused of cultural appropriation

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) has released his second set of 'Allergy' version concept teasers for his solo comeback!

In this group of concept photos, WOODZ continues to puzzle fans with a playful, eclectic, and slightly mysterious atmosphere to his images, overall taking on dark color tones. The artist also makes use of unique props ranging from a toy train set, to a dinosaur hat, a rabbit costume, etc.



Meanwhile back on November 10, international fans came together to request that one photo released in WOODZ's earlier 'Love' version concept images be deleted, due to potential cultural appropriation. In the photo in question, WOODZ posed while wearing a specific hat, which fans believed was a recreation of a traditional headdress belonging to American Plains Natives.

After fans reached out to WOODZ's creative team with concerns, the artist deleted the specific photo from his teaser images and stated, "Per fans' concerns, we have come to the decision to delete the photo in question as it could potentially cause many fans concerns due to the cultural problems of the headdress. Using this incident as a learning point, we would like to also relay our promise to be careful in the future and better understand all cultures."



WOODZ's solo comeback with his 2nd mini album 'WOOPS!' is coming up on November 17 at 6 PM KST.

