Limitless' A.M (Sung Hyun Woo) responds to unfair elimination from 'Produce 101 Season 2'

Limitless' A.M (Sung Hyun Woo) responded to the news of his unfair elimination from 'Produce 101 Season 2'.



A.M was revealed to have been unfairly eliminated from the first round of voting on 'Produce 101 Season 2' due to vote manipulation, and he responded to his fans' messages on Instagram. The Limitless member wrote as follows:





"Hello, this is Sung Hyun Woo.



This morning, I was very confused after receiving a sudden influx of messages from many people expressing their worry and sadness.



I'm once again sorry to my fans for making you worry.



I remember a time during filming where I stayed up until dawn practicing with the director of photography, desperate to give a better performance and show everyone my face at least once more.



I'm very saddened just like I was back then. However, instead of focusing on my elimination, I'm satisfied I gave the precious opportunity everything I had, and I'm grateful for the growth I experienced.



I'm also glad that I was able to share my final thoughts on the matter.



Instead of feeling sorry for me, I would be very thankful if you could support me as I carry on with my career in music. I'm sincerely thankful for my fans who always support and think of me."





As previously reported, Mnet issued an official apology to the trainees who were wrongfully eliminated from the competitive reality series due to vote manipulation, and the names of the trainees who should've made the final 'Produce' project groups were released by the court.



