Ballad singer Lee Woo faces sajaegi allegations

Ballad singer Lee Woo is facing sajaegi (chart manipulation) allegations.



On November 17, former entertainment journalist Lee Jin Ho alleged in a YouTube video that the only reason Lee Woo beat out names like Jang Bum Joon and TWICE with his track "My Regards" on music charts is because of sajaegi. According to Lee Jin Ho, a company called "Sori --" used 100 million Won ($90,583.89 USD) to put Lee Woo at the top of charts.



Park, who works as a producer of Lee Woo, denied the allegations, stating, "Lee Jin Ho didn't even confirm the truth and posted that video. I hear there's evidence, but there's been no word about the insider who made the allegations. Lee Woo and I made the track ourselves, and he's someone who tries his best to release an album and sing... I don't know who would speak of Lee Woo that way."



Lee Woo was formerly a member of Mad Town, and he debuted as a solo artist after appearing on KBS' 'The Unit'. He enlisted for his mandatory military service on November 12 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Lee Woo.

