8

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej 44 minutes ago

Seventeen's Dino teases upcoming 'Dino's Danceology' choreography video feat. 5 Seconds of Summer

AKP STAFF

Seventeen's Dino has revealed a teaser video for his upcoming 'Dino's Danceology' choreography video.

The dramatic teaser features Dino on a lit-up court under a spotlight, and it looks like fans can expect another expressive dance from the Seventeen member for his 'Danceology' series. He'll be dancing to Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer's track "Thin White Lies" from their 2020 album 'Calm'.

Stay tuned for updates on 'Dino's Danceology'!

  1. Seventeen
  2. Dino
1 772 Share 80% Upvoted

1

yashvi2629 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

dino is so underrated for his dancing skills .i would like he should get more recognition .our dino baby is best tho....:)

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND