Seventeen's Dino teases upcoming 'Dino's Danceology' choreography video feat. 5 Seconds of Summer

Seventeen's Dino has revealed a teaser video for his upcoming 'Dino's Danceology' choreography video.



The dramatic teaser features Dino on a lit-up court under a spotlight, and it looks like fans can expect another expressive dance from the Seventeen member for his 'Danceology' series. He'll be dancing to Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer's track "Thin White Lies" from their 2020 album 'Calm'.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Dino's Danceology'!