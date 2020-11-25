Actress Kang So Ra greets fans as she prepares to become a beautiful mother

Actress Kang So Ra updated her fans and greeted them through social media after the announcement of her pregnancy.

She posted various selfies on her Instagram on November 23rd with the hashtag 'Greeting greeting' and 'It suddenly became winter.'

In the photos, Kang So Ra seemed to have gained a bit of cheek fat after her pregnancy but still boasted of her usual beauty and transparent skin. Fans were happy to hear updated news from the actress herself and wish her and her child health.

Meanwhile, Kang So Ra married an eastern medicine doctor this past August. After three months of marriage, she shared the joyful news of her pregnancy and received many congratulatory messages. She is scheduled to give birth next year in April.