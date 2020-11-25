AOA's Seolhyun compares herself to her 'Awaken' drama character

AOA's Seolhyun opened up about her drama character in the tvN series 'Awaken'.



At the November 25th press conference for 'Awaken', Seolhyun compared herself to her drama character Gong Hye Won, a special team inspector at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. She expressed, "The character in the drama is different from me in certain ways. Actually, I'm a slow talker, and it takes a long time before I act. However, the character in the series talks fast and breathes fast. I've put a lot of effort into that."



Seolhyun continued, "On the other hand, there are similarities as well. The real me tends to be stubborn. She tends to say everything she has to say, but that's similar to me."



'Awaken' is a romantic mystery about digging through mysterious secrets that happened in a village 26 years ago.