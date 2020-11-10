Kim Hyun Joong updates fans and shares pictures of making Kimchi

Singer and also actor Kim Hyun Joong recently updated his fans.



On November 10th, Kim Hyun Joong uploaded a series of photos with the caption, "I tried making Kimchi." In the photos revealed, Kim Hyun Joong is sitting in front of a large pool of Kimchi as he is mixing the sauce into the cabbage.





Kim Hyun Joong is seen wearing comfortable clothing and wearing rubber gloves, catching the interest of many fans and netizens.



Meanwhile, Kim Hyun Joong held an online concert 'A Bell of Blessing' back in October and also released his album.





