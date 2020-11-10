Actor Cha Tae Hyun returns to MBC's 'Radio Star' as a special MC

Actor Cha Tae Hyun, who left MBC's 'Radio Star' last year due to a golf gambling scandal, returns to the show back as a special MC.

In the episode airing on November 11th, singers Lee Juk, Paul Kim, Jung In, and SHINee's Key appeared on the singer special of 'Radio Star.' On the show, Cha Tae Hyun returned to the screen as a special MC on the episode.

Cha Tae Hyun revealed that he agreed to appear on the show because he has a special affection towards 'Radio Star.'

Previously, the actor was involved in a golf gambling controversy. Kim Jun Ho and Cha Tae Hyun came under fire after it was revealed that the two partook in golf gambling in March of last year. Police investigated the case and found both stars innocent of any illegal activity; however, the two stars still chose to leave all of their programs to halt promotions for a while.

Cha Tae Hyun is returning to the screen after his long hiatus after the controversy.