Hong Jin Young will not be taking time off after her plagiarism controversy

Hong Jin Young is under controversy after the alleged plagiarism on her masters and doctoral dissertation. Now, netizens are criticizing that she is not taking time off and is pushing ahead with her broadcast activities.



Hong Jin Young released her digital single 'Never Ever' on November 2nd KST. She had finished her first week of promotion by appearing on music shows such as Mnet's 'M Countdown,' MBC's 'Music Core,' and SBS's 'Inkigayo.'



Additionally, Hong Jin Young also appeared on the SBS entertainment show 'My Little Old Boy,' as a permanent cast member. Hong Jin Young revealed her daily life with her older sister Hong Sun Young during the episode, which aired on November 8th. Hong Sun Young visited Hong Jin Young's music video set with her own lunch box.



However, netizens are giving the 'Hong sisters' the cold shoulder as the two sisters appear on television. Netizens are showing their discomfort as Hong Jin Young continues to appear on broadcasts even after being embroiled in plagiarism allegations. The production team of 'My Little Old Boy' is also receiving criticism as they aired the episode despite the controversy.



Recently, suspicions have been raised that Hong Jin Young's master's and doctoral thesis at Chosun University has been plagiarized. According to the inspection results of the plagiarism review site 'Copy-Killer,' 74% of Hong Jin Young's dissertation was plagiarized. Hong Jin-young's agency immediately denied allegations of plagiarism, but the repercussions grew as Chosun University's former professor revealed that "Hong Jin-young's papers were all false and are 99% plagiarized." In response, Chosun University is reportedly settling its position on the issue.



Since then, Hong Jin Young continued her activities and stated she would turn in her master's and doctorate degrees. Many netizens call Hong Jin Young brazen as she pushes boldly through with her promotions without any time off of broadcast for self-reflection.





