Highlight's Kikwang shares his thoughts as he officially returns from mandatory service as a conscripted police officer

Back on November 17, Highlight member Kikwang was officially relieved of his mandatory military service duties!

To commemorate, the idol relayed his thoughts and gratitude via his label Around US Entertainment. Kikwang said, "I am happy to have completed my mandatory military service safely as of November 17, 2020. In truth, the idea of being discharge felt so faraway, but time filled up quickly and suddenly and I'm awed and surprised by how much time has passed. More than anything, I am both happy and excited to be able to stand in front of my fans with confidence, spending the remainder of my days with you all."

He continued, "I would like to thank all of my fellow soldiers and leading officers who helped me and encouraged me so that I could do well. Moreover, I would like to thank our fans who waited along with me during that time, as well as my members who are always on my side. I will become Lee Kikwang who works harder to show fans a good side."

Welcome back, Kikwang!

