Cross Gene's Shin revealed to have enlisted last month as a public service worker

On November 18, Cross Gene's label Amuse Korea stated, "Shin Won Ho enlisted back on October 19 and is currently carrying out his mandatory duties as a public service worker. Per his wishes to enlist quietly as mandatory service is a requirement of all Korean males, we did not make any special announcements."

Shin also shared a handwritten letter with fans on this day via his personal SNS, writing, "I will be spending some time away from you all, where I cannot meet with you for a short while. I'm very sad about that. I was so happy to have had you all with me since 2012. It may be a short while, but I will wait for the day that we meet again, smiling each day. So please wait for me while looking back on our memories together through our past videos and music. Then, time will literally fly by in the blink of an eye. I love you always, and thank you and thank you."

Best of luck to Cross Gene's Shin during his mandatory service duties.