Henry talks about how he went back to being a trainee after leaving SM Entertainment

On the November 18 episode of MBC's 'Radio Star,' Henry spoke about returning to being a trainee after leaving SM Entertainment.

During the episode, Henry spoke about the time when his contract ended with SM Entertainment, which expired in April of 2018. Henry revealed that he was confident at first when he became independent. He believed he could continue with his activities alone.

However, he realized the reality of the situation when his older brother advised him otherwise. His brother was worried Henry might not be as successful if he continues without a management company.

Therefore, with his brother's suggestion, Henry returned to being a trainee and concentrated on sharpening his skills. After signing a new contract with a new agency, Henry focused on practicing his vocals, dancing, and more.

However, Henry revealed he has to borrow practice studios from other agencies since his company doesn't have a practice studio of their own.

So he revealed on the show that he had borrowed the dance studio of Konnect Entertainment, the agency behind Kang Daniel. Henry made everyone laugh when he confessed there were times he used their studio without permission. Henry stated, "I got permission to use their practice studio, but I used it once before without permission, so you can't tell that to anyone."







