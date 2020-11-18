Taemin talks about how he's been on a diet eating only one meal a day when he's already so skinny

Taemin will be appearing in the new episode of 'Delicious Rendezvous' that will air on November 19 KST.

During filming for the new episode, SHINee member Taemin plans to show off his cooking skills and his Mukbang as the cast members take on the ingredient of duck meat.

Taemin has brought about the 'Move' syndrome worldwide as he rose to fame as a soloist. On this day, the cast members welcomed Taemin, and Yang Se Hyung even danced the moves to "Move" for a warm welcome.

Taemin prepared a small surprise gift for everyone and gave everyone flowers as he got in the van. This was not the end to Taemin's lovely charms. He surprised everyone by saying that he had been on a diet lately, only eating one meal a day. However, Taemin paused his diet and showed off a Mukbang in the new coming episode.



The new episode of SBS's 'Delicious Rendezvous' will air on November 19 at 8:55 PM KST.