Top 10 Dramas about Time Travel

Have you ever wanted to escape the world and travel in time to experience a different generation? You can do so through Korean dramas. Read on for a list of dramas about time travel to binge-watch during your free time!

1. The King: Eternal Monarch

When Lee Gon, the emperor of the Kingdom of Corea, played by Lee Minho, breaches a mysterious barrier into an alternate modern reality where the Republic of Korea exists instead. He doesn’t expect to meet detective Jung Tae-eul, played by Kim Go-Eun. He recognizes her from an identity card left behind during the traumatic event of his father’s assassination in his childhood, and must travel through time and universes to protect his kingdom while falling in love along the way.

2. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

In the Korean adaptation of this famous Chinese novel, IU plays the role of a 21st century woman who is transported back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty during a total solar eclipse in “Scarlet Heart Ryeo.” As she is caught up with gorgeous princes played by EXO’s Baekhyun, Lee Joon-gi, and Kang Ha-neul, she must use her wits to prevent the familial atrocities recorded in history.

3. Queen In-Hyun's Man

The story of Queen In-Hyun and Lady Jang has been adapted into many historical dramas. Choi Hee-jin, played by Yoo In-na, gets the opportunity to act as Queen In-Hyun in a television drama. She doesn’t expect for a brainy scholar from the Joseon era to mysteriously get transported into modern-day Seoul to teach her more about her character while trying his best to tie up loose ends in history with his new knowledge.

4. Rooftop Prince

After the sudden death of the Crown Princess of Joseon, Crown Prince Lee Gak and his attendants attempt to launch an investigation to find out the truth, but end up traveling through time and falling on to Park Ha’s rooftop house. “Rooftop Prince” is a fresh take on the classic yet cliche love triangles K-dramas have popularized by adding the time travel element!

5. Splash Splash Love

“Splash Splash Love” was inspired by the novel “Moonlight Drawn By Clouds,” which detailed the love story between a monarch and a cross-dressing eunuch, but adds the element of time travel to create depth to the story! Danbi is a high school senior taking the SAT in preparation for college, but while on her way to take the exam, she ends up traveling through a puddle in the playground that is actually a time portal to the Joseon Era. When she is mistaken as a palace eunuch, she becomes a close attendant of the King, and her high school level education makes her the most talented scientist in the entire country.

6. Dr. Jin

If you’re a medical student, you might enjoy this drama about a 21st century neurosurgeon who is famed for his 100% success rate in surgery. When a mysterious power pushes Jin-hyuk 150 years back in time during the Joseon Dynasty, he gets the chance to develop medical devices and medicine with the rudimentary ancient medical technology to save more people. But when he meets a girl who looks exactly like his modern-day girlfriend who is currently in a coma, he must make difficult choices when his actions start affecting history.

7. Saimdang, Light’s Diary

When Seo Jiyoon, a Korean university art history professor, opens a historical figure’s long lost diary, she gets the chance to travel back in time and get a first-hand look at the life of an extraordinary Joseon poet-artist. At the same time, she must clear her name of slander and figure out the truth that links her life with the renowned Shin Saimdang.

8. Somehow 18

If historical dramas aren’t your cup of tea, there are plenty of time travel dramas that remain in the modern day! “Somehow 18,” tells the story of Gyung Hwi, played by SHINee’s Minho, a resident at a university hospital. Due to bullying in high school, he made a suicide attempt, but a mysterious girl interfered and prevented him from dying. Just as mysteriously, she suddenly committed suicide after. One day, Gyung Hwi wakes up in his 18-year-old body and gets a second chance to find out what truly happened to her.

9. Hit the Top

At the beginning of the Hallyu Wave in 1993, K-pop idol Yoo Hyun-Jae accidentally travels forward to 2017, and discovers that he has gone missing in 1994 and was presumed dead. As he adjusts to modern life, he befriends an aspiring musician and idol trainee, who turns out to be his biological son. Hyun-Jae must find out what happens to himself in the past, while supporting his son’s career from the sidelines without revealing his identity.

10. Confession Couple

When a married couple struggling in their professional and family lives gets the chance to travel eighteen years back in time to the most beautiful moment in life, their university years, they decide to enjoy their youth again and make different choices that they regretted in the past. However, these choices have lasting effects on their families and friends in the future.







What’s your favorite K-drama featuring time travel? Let us know in the comments below!