Hani has been confirmed to be the fourth cast member on the new Mnet show 'Running Mates'

It has been reported that Hani will be joining the new Mnet program 'Running Mates' (Literal translation).



'Running Mates' is a reality program in which female idols in their 20s form a 'running crew' to run together and search for the most beautiful running courses in Korea that are surrounded by mountains and oceans. It has been confirmed that Sunmi, YooA, Chung Ha, and Chuu will be joining Hani on the show.



'Running Mates' also revealed the teaser of Hani on November 25th with the announcement of her appearance as a cast member on the show. The teaser shows Hani running along the Han River, beautifully depicting a scene that looks like it's from a movie.







Hani's entertainment company also stated, "Hani enjoys running routinely, and have shown great affection to the show as she was able to train her strength through a systematic running. She is also reading many related books." The agency also stated, "Fans and netizens will be able to see the real Ahn Hee Yeon (Hani's real name), different from the singer Hani and actress Ahn Hee Yeon."



In addition, Hani stated through her agency that she was able to gain positive energy through running. She stated, "I've gained a lot of physical and mental energy while running with the crew. I hope that the energy can be portrayed to the viewers and remember the show 'Running Mates' for the healing moments."



Mnet's 'Running Mates' will air its first episode on December 9 at 7:50 PM KST.

