VICTON's Hanse sports three regal looks in the latest set of concept images

VICTON's Hanse is gorgeous in three regal looks.



As previously reported, all VICTON members will be sporting three different looks - 'The Future' version, 'Is' version, and 'Now' version. The three concepts come together to form the title of VICTON's 1st full album, 'Voice: The Future Is Now'.

VICTON will be returning this coming December 1 at 6 PM KST with their first-ever full album release since debut, promoting their new title track "What I Said".

Take a look at the concept images above and below. How are you liking their comeback concept?