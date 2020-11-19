7

1

Posted by germainej 37 minutes ago

GOT7 turn around in 'Breath' MV teaser & Youngjae's 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' teaser images

GOT7 have dropped their music video teaser for "Breath"!

In the MV teaser, the GOT7 members all turn around in slow-motion. The JYP Entertainment group will be dropping their pre-release track "Breath" on November 23 KST before their full album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' is out on the 30th.

Check out GOT7's "Breath" MV teaser above, and take a look at Youngjae's teaser images below.

1

quark1239514,352 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

Jaebeom 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

0

phoebeeee28153 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

NOW I CANT BREATHE

