GOT7 turn around in 'Breath' MV teaser & Youngjae's 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' teaser images

GOT7 have dropped their music video teaser for "Breath"!



In the MV teaser, the GOT7 members all turn around in slow-motion. The JYP Entertainment group will be dropping their pre-release track "Breath" on November 23 KST before their full album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' is out on the 30th.



Check out GOT7's "Breath" MV teaser above, and take a look at Youngjae's teaser images below.

