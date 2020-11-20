Goo Hye Sun regains her stunning doll-like beauty after losing 14 kg (~31 lbs)

Actress Goo Hye Sun updated her fan by posting two photos on her social media.

On November 20th, Goo Hye Sun posted two photos with the captions "Gamja and Me." In the photos, Goo Hye Sun seems to be in a pictorial with her pet dog, Gamja.



In the pictorial, Goo Hye Sun is seen with a short hair cut with a slight perm. She is seen posing with her dog as she shows off her doll-like looks in her smoky makeup.



Many were amazed by her youthful beauty and can't believe that she had turned 37 this year. After losing 14 kilograms (31 pounds), the actress was able to regain her beauty from her prime.



Meanwhile, Goo Hye Wun appeared on the MBC program 'Point of Omniscient Interfere' and showed her chemistry with her manager on November 7th.

She also released her new age piano music as she continues her activities as an artist.