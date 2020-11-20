24

10

News
Posted by haydn-an 57 minutes ago

Goo Hye Sun regains her stunning doll-like beauty after losing 14 kg (~31 lbs)

AKP STAFF

Actress Goo Hye Sun updated her fan by posting two photos on her social media.

On November 20th, Goo Hye Sun posted two photos with the captions "Gamja and Me." In the photos, Goo Hye Sun seems to be in a pictorial with her pet dog, Gamja.

In the pictorial, Goo Hye Sun is seen with a short hair cut with a slight perm. She is seen posing with her dog as she shows off her doll-like looks in her smoky makeup.

Many were amazed by her youthful beauty and can't believe that she had turned 37 this year. After losing 14 kilograms (31 pounds), the actress was able to regain her beauty from her prime.

Meanwhile, Goo Hye Wun appeared on the MBC program 'Point of Omniscient Interfere' and showed her chemistry with her manager on November 7th.

She also released her new age piano music as she continues her activities as an artist.

  1. Goo Hye Sun
9 4,339 Share 71% Upvoted

4

trogdorthe8th9,338 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Her husband lost a lot of weight too from the anxiety and stress her lies to the public caused him for so long.

Share

4

_Jarhon-141 pts 44 minutes ago 1
44 minutes ago

No amount of make up can hide your dirty character once exposed.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Gong Yoo, Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Kang Dong Won, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Jung Jae, Won Bin
How famous actors would look like as idols
2 hours ago   11   5,949
BTS
[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] BTS - 'BE'
1 hour ago   3   1,621

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND