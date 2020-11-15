Girl's Day Hyeri reveals why she had decided to join 'Amazing Saturday'

Girl's Day's Hyeri revealed the story behind her past decision to join 'Amazing Saturday'.

In her latest Vlog, Hyeri captured the moment of her final appearance on the tvN variety program. She relayed the story of how she used to feel prior to the program, as well as her current state of emotions.

Hyeri revealed, "The real reason why I joined 'Amazing Saturday' was that I was going through a slump. I thought to myself, 'What do I do with my life? How do I support myself? Ah...I also want to do something that I'm good at so that I am loved...'. Because, I was always told that I was bad at everything. So, I also wanted to hear things like, 'Hyeri is so good! Of course, Hyeri does it well!", but I used to hear people say that they disliked seeing me on TV, no matter what."

She opened up, saying that she "checks on all these little things," and that that eventually led her to focus on variety programs.

"The format [of 'Amazing Saturday'] was also very simple. I liked being given a mission. I'm competitive, so I thought to myself, 'This is right for me.' I only went on to challenge myself," shared Hyeri.

Will you miss seeing Hyeri every week on 'Amazing Saturday'?