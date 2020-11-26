Former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun Suk fined for gambling charges

Former YG Entertainment CEO and founder Yang Hyun Suk ended up with a 15 million Won (about $13,585 USD) fine for gambling charges.





Yang Hyun Suk admitted to all charges of his illegal overseas gambling during his first court hearing, and on November 27th, the Seoul Western District Court held his third hearing. As previously reported, Yang Hyun Suk is undergoing trial for gambling in Las Vegas 7 times between July of 2015 and January of 2019 with a total of $335,460 USD.



At his third trial, the judge sentenced 15 million Won fine for Yang Hyun Suk, YGX joint representatives Kim and Lee, and 10 million Won fine for Keum. It was stated that the judge has confirmed the sentence based on the grounds "The defendants are reflecting on their actions and they do not have previous gambling convictions".

Previously, the prosecution requested a fine of 10 million Won for Yang Hyun Suk on the grounds that he lacks previous gambling offenses as well as the number of times and individual amount spent on gambling.







