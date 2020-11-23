Drama 'The Moon Rising River' starring Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, Kang Ha Neul, etc to resume filming after all cast & crew members test negative for COVID19

On November 24, the production crew of the upcoming drama series 'The Moon Rising River' starring Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Ji Hoon, Choi Yoo Hwa, and more released an update on the COVID19 situation

Previously on November 21, the staff of 'The Moon Rising River' was notified that a supporting actor from the set was identified as having come in close contact with a COVID19 carrier. Immediately, the staff halted all filming and waited for the test results of the supporting actor, with all cast and crew who came in contact with the actor in question undergoing self-quarantine measures. Additionally, 10 crew members who came in contact with the supporting actor also underwent voluntary COVID19 testing.

According to the crew of 'The Moon Rising River', "The supporting actor who was initially identified as some who came in close contact with a carrier has tested positive, but all affiliated cast and crew members have tested negative. To ensure the utmost safety of all cast and crew, the staff will carry out quarantine measures for 1~2 more days before resuming filming."



The drama is expected to resume filming soon once schedules have been updated. Meanwhile, 'The Moon Rising River' is set to air some time in early 2021, although its specific broadcasting platform or time frame is undecided.