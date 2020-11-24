NCT's Jungwoo confesses he can eat whatever he wants & still maintain his abs

On November 24, the members of NCT's "Work It" unit appeared as guests on SBS power FM radio program, 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time'!

On this day, the NCT boys promoted their comeback album 'Resonance Pt.2' and shared some behind-the-scenes stories from their comeback preparations.

First, the boys gave some spoilers about their "Work It" MV, which has yet to be released. Jisung said, "I wasn't able to dance in the MV because of an injury, so I sat wearing a a very nice outfit." TEN added on, "The lights were very bright, and the costume was also very bright. Most of all, Jisung was very bright."

Next, DJ Choi Hwa Jung complimented Jungwoo on showcasing his abs through NCT's recent 'Resonance' jacket photos. Jungwoo then remarked, "I am really sorry for saying this, but I don't particularly watch what I eat. I was always like this since I was born. I do work out regularly." The other members agreed with, "He eats 6 servings by himself."







Chinese member Hendery was also asked what his favorite Korean food is lately. Hendery said that these days, he likes to eat the different side dishes served at restaurants, observing, "Every restaurant has different side dishes. When we dine out, I wonder what different types of side dishes there will be."





