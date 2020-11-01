Former SM rookie Koeun & 'Nizi Project' trainee Sakurai Miu rumored to be in Source Music x Big Hit's new girl group?

It has been rumored that former trainees from different entertainment companies might debut under Big Hit Label.

Since the beginning of the year, talks related to the future of former girl group trainees have been looking towards Source Music x Big Hit Entertainment's plans to debut a new group. Although there has not been any confirmation regarding this rumor, certain fans are already sharing their excitement due to the possibilities.



Among the former SM Rookies, trainee Koeun who had appeared in a variety program in the past has been rumored to join Big Hit's girl group. Among the 'Nizi Project' trainees, Sakurai Miu who had failed to join the final line-up for NiziU is rumored to be another Big Hit trainee.

On a popular community forum, a netizen wrote:

"I can't talk about it in detail, but I heard it from a trainer that 'O' (Koeun) has entered 'BGH' (Big Hit). They didn't necessarily confirm it, but they talked about director 'MHJ' (Min Hee Jin) and about the girl group that she's working on. That's when talk of 'O' came out, and I wish I could tell you more, but I don't want to spread any false information lest it's disadvantageous to 'O'. I'm not exactly a friend, but I remember her friends don't like talking about it a lot so...If you feel like it's an info you don't trust, you can ignore it."

According to a different blog post, the netizen spoke on behalf of Sakurai Miu, who was "sadly eliminated" from NiziU, despite having many good qualities. They wrote: "There's a rumor going around that Source Music x Big Hit's new girl group will be taking in the most precious jewel Miu and that other companies are eyeing her as well."

To these rumors, some netizens commented:

"OMg........Hul..."

"These are all unconfirmed! Not sure how I feel about it tho"

"I always thought Koeun had an SM face"

"Is Min Hee Jin the former art director from SM?"

"That's a daebak! I hope it all turns out well for Koeun"

"I just wanna see these people on TV asap...."

"Ah, they were such babies but now if we think about it, their age is perfect to debut in a girl group, hopefully soon"

How do you feel about Koeun and Sakurai Miu potentially being in the same group?

