STAYC drops glittery concept preview for 1st single album 'Star To A Young Culture'

Rookie girl group STAYC has dropped their first concept preview video.

On November 2, the girl group from High Up Entertainment unveiled a short clip containing snippets of the girls having fun with glitter at the studio. Titled 'Star To A Young Culture', their 1st single album will mark their debut later this month. As announced, the single will include tracks "So Bad" and "Like This."



What do you think of this preview? Stay tuned for STAYC's debut album drop on November 12 KST.